e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, Rupee opened at 73.68 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.62 and a low of 73.77.

business Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai
On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by another 3 paise to mark its seven-week high of 73.57 against the US dollar.
On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by another 3 paise to mark its seven-week high of 73.57 against the US dollar.(REUTERS)
         

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.68 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.62 and a low of 73.77.

The local unit finally closed at 73.66 against the American currency, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by another 3 paise to mark its seven-week high of 73.57 against the US dollar.

Traders said the local unit was trading in a narrow range as a rebound of the US dollar, Brexit deal impasse and RBI’s presence in the market weighed on investor sentiments on one hand, while sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent down at 91.00.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 143.62 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 45,959.88, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 50.80 points or 0.38 per cent to 13,478.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,564.23 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.78 per cent to USD 49.24 per barrel.

tags
top news
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Robot in Kerala polling booth tells voters to follow Covid-19 norms
Robot in Kerala polling booth tells voters to follow Covid-19 norms
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In