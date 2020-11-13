e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles on flat note, up 2 paise at 74.62 against USD

Rupee settles on flat note, up 2 paise at 74.62 against USD

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.63 a dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.47 and a low of 74.71.

business Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 16:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
The local unit finally closed at 74.62 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.
The local unit finally closed at 74.62 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.(REUTERS)
         

The rupee settled on a flat note at 74.62 against the US dollar on Friday as importers and banks’ demand for the greenback continued to exert pressure on the Indian currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.63 a dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.47 and a low of 74.71.

The local unit finally closed at 74.62 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.64 against the US dollar.

The rupee was trading in a narrow range on Friday considering the weak demand for riskier assets on the occasion of Dhanteras, Ankit Agarwal Managing Director, Alankit Limited, said.

“The rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in the US overshadowed the optimism on a Covid vaccine that had supported sentiment earlier this week. It is expected that the Indian currency may weigh down by dollar purchases to be made by the Reserve Bank of India,” Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent to 92.82.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 43,443, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 29.15 points or 0.23 per cent to 12,719.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,514.12 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 43.27 per barrel.

tags
top news
4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control
4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Australian national arrested in Bollywood drug abuse case, has Rampal link
Australian national arrested in Bollywood drug abuse case, has Rampal link
Sensex ends 86 points higher; Nifty tops 12,700-mark
Sensex ends 86 points higher; Nifty tops 12,700-mark
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In