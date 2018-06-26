 Rupee slides 7 paise against US dollar | business news | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
Rupee slides 7 paise against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee took a severe beating and ended sharply lower by 29 paise at 68.13 against the US currency.

business Updated: Jun 26, 2018 10:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
The rupee fell by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.
The rupee fell by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.

The rupee fell by 7 paise to 68.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee.

On Monday, the rupee took a severe beating and ended sharply lower by 29 paise at 68.13 against the US currency.

The dollar weakened against other currencies overseas as worries about an intensifying trade fight between the US and its trade partners continued to hurt risk appetite.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 132.26 points, or 0.37% to 35,338.09 in early trade on Tuesday.

