Rupee slips 8 paise as RBI leaves interest rate unchanged

business

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:20 IST

The Indian rupee falls 8 paise to 71.61 against the US dollar in mid-session trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank surprisingly left key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent.

The RBI maintained status quo in its policy decision and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

The central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.

All the six members of the MPC voted in favour of a rate pause.

The CPI inflation projection is revised upwards to 5.1-4.7 per cent for H2 FY20 and 4-3.8 per cent for H1 FY21.

Between February and October 2019, the RBI has reduced repo rate by 135 basis points.