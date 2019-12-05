e-paper
Rupee slips 8 paise as RBI leaves interest rate unchanged

The RBI maintained status quo in its policy decision and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

business Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The Reserve Bank of India left key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent , Dec 5, 2019.
The Reserve Bank of India left key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent , Dec 5, 2019.(PTI )
         

The Indian rupee falls 8 paise to 71.61 against the US dollar in mid-session trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank surprisingly left key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent.

The RBI maintained status quo in its policy decision and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

The central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.

All the six members of the MPC voted in favour of a rate pause.

The CPI inflation projection is revised upwards to 5.1-4.7 per cent for H2 FY20 and 4-3.8 per cent for H1 FY21.

Between February and October 2019, the RBI has reduced repo rate by 135 basis points.

RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged, cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
'Not allowed to enter assembly': Bengal governor hits out at Mamata govt
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
Alphabet's new CEO Sundar Pichai finally has a title that fits his role
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
Cabinet nod for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
