e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Samsung closes mobile device plant after coronavirus case confirmed: Report

Samsung closes mobile device plant after coronavirus case confirmed: Report

The factory in Gumi, close to Daegu where most of the South Korean virus cases have been confirmed, was temporarily closed last month after an earlier case was discovered.

business Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
Samsung Electronics shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea.
Samsung Electronics shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea.(Reuters file photo)
         

Samsung Electronics shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a company official.

The factory in Gumi, close to Daegu where most of the South Korean virus cases have been confirmed, was temporarily closed last month after an earlier case was discovered.

The floor where the infected employee worked will reopen on Tuesday afternoon, Yonhap said.

Samsung did not have immediate comment.

tags
top news
Amit Shah lands in Kolkata to take on TMC, Left protesters hit streets
Amit Shah lands in Kolkata to take on TMC, Left protesters hit streets
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News