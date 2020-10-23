e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SBI Cards sees sharp jump in Q2 provisions

SBI Cards sees sharp jump in Q2 provisions

The company’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to 4.29% in the September quarter from just 1.35% in the preceding three months.

business Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 03:40 IST
Swaraj Singh Dhanjal
Swaraj Singh Dhanjal
Livemint, Mumbai
SBI Cards reported impairment losses and bad debt expenses at ₹862 crore in the quarter against ₹329 crore for the same period last year.
SBI Cards reported impairment losses and bad debt expenses at ₹862 crore in the quarter against ₹329 crore for the same period last year.(HT file photo)
         

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, India’s second-largest credit card firm, on Thursday reported a sharp deterioration in asset quality as thousands of cardholders skipped payments, the latest sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on people’s financial health.

The company’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to 4.29% in the September quarter from just 1.35% in the preceding three months.

The asset quality could have been even worse had not a top court order put a standstill on recognition of bad loans. Also, lenders cannot label loans as bad, even if a default has occurred.

In the absence of the ordered standstill, the GNPA number would have jumped to 7.46%, SBI Card management said.

SBI Cards reported impairment losses and bad debt expenses at ₹862 crore in the quarter against ₹329 crore for the same period last year.

“Additionally, management overlay provision created for ₹268 crore in Q2 FY21; total management overlay provision is at ₹758 crore as of September,” the company said.

The rise in provisioning and bad loans led to a 46% drop in profit to ₹206 crore. Revenue from operations, however, grew 5% to ₹2,413 crore.

While asset quality concerns emerged in the fiscal second-quarter, the credit card company said that retail spending showed resurgence.

Retail spending increased by about 50% in the second quarter from the preceding three months. Retail spending was at 90% of pre-covid (December 2019- February 2020) levels.

“Card-in-force”—total number of cards issued and outstanding—grew 16% to 11 million as of Q2 FY21 as against 9.5 million in the same period last year.

tags
top news
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Play, pause, repeat: Durga Puja moves from pandals to phones
Play, pause, repeat: Durga Puja moves from pandals to phones
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Political corruption slowly creeping into BJP: Shanta Kumar
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
Covid update: Covaxin’s phase 3 trials; free vaccine promise; SII’s partnership
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In