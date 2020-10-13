e-paper
SBI online banking services down, ATM and POS machines functional

SBI online banking services down, ATM and POS machines functional

The State Bank of India (SBI) said that services are likely to resume by noon.

business Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI ATM services are operational.
SBI ATM services are operational. (Mint File Photo )
         

The online banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) were down, the bank informed in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that ATM and point of sale (POS) machine services remain operational.

“Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today,” it wrote in Twitter, adding that to services are likely to resume by noon.

 
