SBI online banking services down, ATM and POS machines functional

business

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:03 IST

The online banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) were down, the bank informed in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that ATM and point of sale (POS) machine services remain operational.

“Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today,” it wrote in Twitter, adding that to services are likely to resume by noon.