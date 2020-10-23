e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex ends 127 points higher at 40,685.50; Nifty up 33.90 points

Sensex ends 127 points higher at 40,685.50; Nifty up 33.90 points

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 127 points higher on Friday, primarily led by gains in auto, metal and power sector stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

business Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
After rising 252.63 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 40,685.50, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end 11,930.35.
After rising 252.63 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 40,685.50, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end 11,930.35.

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, HUL and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic equities ended with gains tracking largely positive cues from global markets.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed up to 0.54 per cent higher, while Shanghai finished in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent higher at USD 42.62 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.61 against the US dollar.

