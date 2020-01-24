e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Sensex ends 227 points higher; Nifty reclaims 12,200

Sensex ends 227 points higher; Nifty reclaims 12,200

The 30-share BSE index settled 0.55 per cent higher at 41,613.19. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 0.56 per cent up at 12,248.25.

business Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai.
A view of the stock prices displayed on a digital screen outside BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Extending its gains for the second session, market benchmark Sensex rose 227 points on Friday, tracking rally in banking stocks amid recovery in global equities.

After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE index settled 226.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 41,613.19 -- hitting an intra-day high of 41,697.03 and a low of 41,275.60.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 67.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, up at 12,248.25.

Ultratech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing 2.44 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Titan, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, RIL and Infosys, Maruti and HDFC Bank ended in the red.

According to traders, a rally in financial stocks ahead of the Union Budget is supporting domestic stocks.

Further, recovery in global markets after the World Health Organisation designated coronavirus infection an emergency for China, but not yet for the rest of the world, also buoyed benchmarks.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Japan ended on a positive note, while markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for a holiday on Friday.

European markets were also trading higher in their early sessions.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.15 per cent to USD 62.13 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 71.32 per US dollar (intra-day).

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News