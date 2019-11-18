e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Sensex ends 72 points lower; Yes Bank drops 4%

Yes Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 4.08%, followed by Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, ONGC and TCS which declined up to 2.05%.

business Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)
         

Market benchmark Sensex ended 72 points lower on Monday, tracking losses in HDFC Bank, RIL and TCS amid rising concerns over the economic slowdown.

The 30-share index, which opened on a firm note, turned negative in afternoon session before ending 72.50 points, or 0.18%, down at 40,284.19.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09%, to end at 11,884.50.

Yes Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 4.08%, followed by Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, ONGC and TCS which declined up to 2.05%.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta and Tata Motors rose up to 4.60%.

Despite positive cues from global markets, sentiment in the domestic market was subdued on account of multiple reports suggesting that the pace of India’s economic growth may falter further, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai settled on a positive note amid optimism about US-China trade talks while those in Seoul ended in the red.

European equities were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 71.79 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09% to USD 63.36 per barrel.

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News