Sensex, Nifty erase early gains to trade flat, bank stocks trade in the red

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 62.25 points or 0.18% lower at 34,383.50 at noon on Tuesday, erasing the early gains it registered on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid strong global cues. The gauge had gained 626.25 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 was at 10,559.75 at 12.00 noon, 22.85 points or 0.22% lower.

Top gainers on the BSE Sensex included Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilveler and Hero Motocorp, with gains of as much as 1.52%. Losses on the other hand were led by bank stocks, with Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank losing up to 2.14%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index was down 2.20% to trade at 3,098.05, 69.75 points lower at noon. BSE Bankex was also trading lower by 0.87%. at 12.15 pm.

Investors are eyeing October-December GDP data, to be released on Tuesday. Market sentiment was bolstered in the morning hours after a Morgan Stanley report said India’s economic recovery is expected to have gathered momentum and GDP growth for the December quarter is likely to have accelerated to 7%, broker said.

On a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,409.45 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.51 crore on Monday, provisional data released by stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, shares of Punjab National Bank today slumped as much as 9% to touch its 52 week low level in morning trade after the lender said the amount of fraudulent transactions could be as much as Rs 12,700 crore.

Gitanjali Gems, too, cracked nearly 5%.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher following gains on Wall Street overnight ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell’s first congressional testimony later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.39%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.06%, while Shanghai Composite was down 0.97% in early trading today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.58% higher yesterday on fall in US bond yields.