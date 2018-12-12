Markets open on high note on Wednesday over new RBI governor, state poll results

Indian shares opened on a positive note on Wednesday during the morning session of the trade, recovering from Tuesday’s losses triggered by the abrupt exit of RBI governor Urjit Patel and ahead of key state election results.

The Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened at 35,277.84 points and touched a high of 35,329.37 points and a low of 35,272.16 points following positive cues from the global markets and the final results from assembly elections of five states, which showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is about to lose power in three key states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 35,150.01 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,591.00 points after closing at 10,549.15 points on Tuesday.

Asian stock markets rallied on Wednesday as US president Donald trump sounded upbeat about a trade deal with China, while sterling struggled with the risk of an imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Meanwhile, the rupee plunged 32 paise to 72.17 per US dollar in early trade on the forex market on Wednesday after the appointment of former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 10:33 IST