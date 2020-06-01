Sensex jumps over 900 points, Nifty reclaims 9,800 helped by banks

business

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 11:40 IST

Domestic stocks surged nearly 3% on Monday tracking their Asian peers and after the government eased curbs on most economic activities even as the lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic in containment zones was extended till June 30.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 970.05 points or 2.99% to 33,206.18 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was at 9,856.05 up 275.75 or 2.88%.

Tata Steel up at 6.78%, Bajaj Finance at 6.29% and Axis Bank up at 5.22% were among the gainers on Sensex with Sun Pharma down at 0.64%-the only laggard.

Among sectoral indices on Nifty, Nifty Media gained 4.29%, Nifty Pvt Bank was up 4.05%, Nifty Bank rose 3.98%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 3.76%. Nifty Pharma down by 0.43%.

The Centre permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen from June 8 but extended lockdowns in containment zones until June 30.

The reopening comes after data on Friday showed the domestic economy grew at 3.1% in the January-March quarter, its slowest pace in at least eight years.