e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty climb new peaks in opening trade

Sensex, Nifty climb new peaks in opening trade

The BSE gauge Sensex surged 288.55 points or 0.62 per cent to trade at 46,551.72; while the NSE barometer Nifty climbed 82.70 points or 0.61 per cent to 13,650.55 in early deals – record highs for both benchmarks.

business Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 10:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
In the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and HDFC were the prominent gainers.
In the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and HDFC were the prominent gainers.(Hindustan Times Media)
         

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled new highs in opening deals on Wednesday as participants cheered improved domestic macro-economic indicators and positive trends in global markets.

The BSE gauge Sensex surged 288.55 points or 0.62 per cent to trade at 46,551.72; while the NSE barometer Nifty climbed 82.70 points or 0.61 per cent to 13,650.55 in early deals – record highs for both benchmarks.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and HDFC were the prominent gainers.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were trading in the red.

Both Sensex and Nifty had ended with marginal gains on Tuesday.

Market experts said that Indian equities continued to trade at record-high levels, gaining confidence from improving domestic macro-economic indicators and positive global market outlook.

Asian stocks were trading higher on account of US economic stimulus optimism.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday raised India’s growth projection for the current fiscal to (-) 7.7 per cent from (-) 9 per cent estimated earlier on rising demand and falling Covid-19 infection rates.

Retail inflation declined to 6.93 per cent in November on softer food prices, though it remained above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank, official data showed.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,484.09 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

tags
top news
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist
Delhi minimum temperature rises slightly, cold day conditions likely to persist
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In