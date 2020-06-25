e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on F&O expiry

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on F&O expiry

After swinging 581.83 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90.

business Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Mumbai
Stock prices displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.
Stock prices displayed on a digital screen at the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Thursday after a volatile session amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts.Weak cues from global markets also weighed on investor sentiment here, traders said.

After swinging 581.83 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10. It touched an intra-day high of 35,081.61 and a low of 34,499.78.Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90. During the day, it hit a high of 10,361.80 and a low of 10,194.50.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, M&M, ONGC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and TCS.On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and HUL were among the gainers.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi, market opened lower tracking negative overnight cues from the US markets and subdued Asian markets as IMF slashed its economic forecasts again on Wednesday.

The IMF said the global economy will shrink 4.9 per cent this year, significantly worse than the 3 per cent drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. Also, the expiry day for monthly futures and options (F&O) contracts fuelled volatility in the market as it see-sawed at crucial levels, he added.

Further, rising number of Covid-19 cases in the world is offsetting the optimism over reopening of economies, spooking equity investors globally, traders said. Bourses in Japan and Seoul ended up to 2.27 per cent lower, while those in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for public holidays.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals. The number of Covid-19 cases around the world has crossed 94.08 lakh and the death toll has reached 4.82 lakh.India’s coronavirus case count stood at 4,73,105, with 14,894 fatalities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.42 per cent to USD 40.14 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee provisionally settled 7 paise higher at 75.65 against the US dollar.

tags
top news
UN chief follows up on US’ harsh report on Pak-backed terror with a polite reminder
UN chief follows up on US’ harsh report on Pak-backed terror with a polite reminder
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Congress’ Milind Deora tweets another surprise. It is on Emergency
Health ministry team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana to assess Covid-19 crisis
Health ministry team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana to assess Covid-19 crisis
Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru
Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru
‘Over 30% of pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses’: Pak aviation minister
‘Over 30% of pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses’: Pak aviation minister
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
No accommodation for Chinese nationals, says Delhi hotel body
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
‘Delhi passed on him’: Reason behind Daredevils not picking Kohli in 2008
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In