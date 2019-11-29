e-paper
Sensex, Nifty face loss, end lower ahead of GDP growth data

The Nifty ended down 0.78% at 12,056.05 and the Sensex closed 0.82% lower at 40793.81. For the week, the indexes gained 1.19% and 1.08%, respectively.

Reuters
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. On a monthly basis, Sensex gained 1.66% and Nifty was up 1.5% in November.
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, led by losses in state-owned banking and auto stocks, ahead of the government’s announcement of key economic data for the quarter to September.

On a monthly basis, Sensex gained 1.66% and Nifty was up 1.5% in November.

India’s economy was seen growing at 4.7% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, its weakest pace in more than six years, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday.

The government is scheduled to release the GDP numbers later in the evening.

The public-sector bank index was the day’s biggest laggard in terms of sectors, dropping 1.73%, followed by the Nifty auto index, which fell 1.15%.

Bharti Infratel rose 7.68% and was the top gainer among Nifty stocks, while Zee Entertainment dropped 5.77% and was the biggest loser of the day.

