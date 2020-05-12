e-paper
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty off day’s low; RIL still down

Sensex, Nifty off day’s low; RIL still down

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:20 IST

business Updated: May 12, 2020 17:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sensex saw 20 of 30 stocks end the day in the green with S&P BSE Energy biggest sectoral loser, down 5%, and S&P BSE Telecom biggest sectoral gainer, up 4.27%.
Sensex saw 20 of 30 stocks end the day in the green with S&P BSE Energy biggest sectoral loser, down 5%, and S&P BSE Telecom biggest sectoral gainer, up 4.27%.(Bloomberg file photo)
         

Indian indices ended lower for the second day in a row on Tuesday after Reliance Industries slumped 7%, dragging the Nifty index down by 75 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 190.10 points or 0.60% to end at 31,371.12 and the Nifty50 index lower 42.65 points or 0.46% at 9196.55. Buying in the second half of the trading session helped the indices to close off day’s low with Nifty just below 9,200 level.

Sensex saw 20 of 30 stocks end the day in the green with S&P BSE Energy biggest sectoral loser, down 5%, and S&P BSE Telecom biggest sectoral gainer, up 4.27%.

Among the top Index losers were RIL at 5.74%, Asian Paints at 2.95% and Kotak Bank at 2.56%. Top Index gainers were NTPC, 6.06%, Bharti Airtel, 4.23% and ITC, 4.17%.

The Nifty Media index ended as the top gainer with gains of 1.6% and Nifty Metals index too ended 1.3% higher, led by gains in Vedanta.

Vedanta, NTPC, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Reliance Industries, GAIL, Asian Paints, Cipla and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Buying was witnessed in the auto, IT, metal and FMCG sectors and bank, energy, infra and pharma ended lower.

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
