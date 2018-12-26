Sensex, Nifty open in red as financials drag

Key Indian equity indices opened lower on Wednesday on weak global cues concerned over the partial shutdown of the US government and a slowdown in global growth.

All sectors, except oil and gas, traded in red. Heavy selling pressure was seen in finance and banking stocks.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,443.16 from its previous close of 35,470.15 on Monday.

At 9.20 a.m., the Sensex traded 139.22 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 36,486.30.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,930.55 after closing at 10,908.70 on the previous trading day. It traded at 10,599.95 during the morning session, down 63.55 points or 0.60 per cent.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:56 IST