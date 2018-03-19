Sensex down 190 points, Nifty tests 10,100, refiners, metal stocks fall

The BSE Sensex dropped over 190 points in afternoon trade on Monday, led by selling in metals, energy, oil & gas, realty, IT, Teck, telecom and power stocks amid weak domestic and global cues.

Investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s key policy decision later this week. A widened current account deficit, which rose to 2% of the GDP at $13.5 billion in the December quarter, too, weighed on investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex was trading 191 .75 points or 0.58%down at 32,984.25, at 12.50 pm.

The wider NSE Nifty had also plunged below the key 10,150 level to trade at 10,123.65, 71.50 points or 0.70% lower.

Losses on the benchmark BSE index were led by Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Coal India, Wipro and Asian Paints, falling up to 3.64%.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 150.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 770.53 crore last Friday, provisional data showed.

Most Asian markets were trading lower as caution gripped investors ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

US stocks ended modestly higher on last Friday with the S&P 500 breaking a four-day losing streak.