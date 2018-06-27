Sensex opens in green as blue-chips rise

The BSE Sensex advanced nearly 54 points in opening trade on Wednesday, spurred by a fresh spell of buying in select blue-chip stocks like Infosys, TCS and Sun Pharma amid mixed global cues.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and short-covering of outstanding positions by speculators ahead of tomorrow’s June series expiry in the derivatives segment also supported the uptrend, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 53.85 points, or 0.15%, at 35,543.89. IT, teck, healthcare and consumer durables indices were in the green, with gains of up to 0.86%.

The NSE Nifty added 16.35 points, or 0.15%, at 10,785.50.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Sun Pharma, M&M, RIL, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors and Yes Bank, rising by up to 1.62%.

DIIs bought shares Rs 238.05 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 538.40 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

At other Asian markets, Singapore was up 0.25% and Taiwan 0.12%, while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.33% in their early deals. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng too fell 0.41%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.12% higher on Tuesday.