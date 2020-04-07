e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 1,300 points, Nifty reclaims 8,400

Sensex rallies over 1,300 points, Nifty reclaims 8,400

After hitting a high of 28,963.25, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 1,127.57 points or 4.09 per cent higher at 28,718.52.

business Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Pedestrians look up at an electronic screen and a digital ticker board at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Pedestrians look up at an electronic screen and a digital ticker board at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.(Bloomberg)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,300 points in early trade on Tuesday led gains in bank, IT and auto stocks amid recovery in global equities.

After hitting a high of 28,963.25, the 30-share BSE barometer was trading 1,127.57 points or 4.09 per cent higher at 28,718.52.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty soared 347.95 points, or 4.30 per cent, to 8,431.75.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging up to 15 per cent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance was the sole loser.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE barometer ended 674.36 points or 2.39 per cent lower at 27,590.95 and the NSE Nifty shed 170 points, or 2.06 per cent, to finish at 8,083.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,960.97 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Market was closed on Monday on account of ‘Mahavir Jayanti’.

Despite concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the country, domestic equities took positive cues from global stocks and turned positive, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 2 per cent.

Benchmark exchanges on Wall Street ended over 7 per cent higher in overnight trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.66 per cent to USD 33.93 per barrel on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has stood at over 4,400 and the death toll was above 100, according to health ministry log.

Global tally of the infections has crossed 13 lakh, with over 74,000 deaths.

tags
top news
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Will supply hydroxychloroquine to nations badly affected by Covid-19: MEA
Mehbooba Mufti moved to her house, to remain under detention
Mehbooba Mufti moved to her house, to remain under detention
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
2 FIRs against Tablighi workers for spreading disease in hospital, quarantine centre
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
Covid-19: India eases hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol export restrictions
China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points
China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
‘They were too scared,’ Clarke on why Aussie players ‘sucked up’ to Kohli
Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels
Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news