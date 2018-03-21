Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty over 10,200, bank stocks shine

The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 33,300 mark by rising over 300 points in early trade on Wednesday, amid a firm trend in global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve’s policy meet outcome later in the day.

The 30-share index was trading 321.26 points or 0.97% higher at 33,318.02, at 10.20 am, with all the sectoral indices in the green. Gains were led by telecom, realty, and banking stocks, with gains of up to 1.86%

The gauge had gained 73.64 points in a volatile session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the wider NSE Nifty rose 99.50 points or 0.98% to 10,223.85 at 10.20 am.

Gains on the Sensex were led by Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC. The stocks rose by up to 3.17%.

Traders said buying activity picked up on positive cues from other Asian bourses as investors look towards the conclusion of US Federal Reserve policy meet due tonight.

Short-covering by speculators too supported the rally, they added.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 344.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 731.17 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.25%, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40% in early trade on Wednesday. Financial markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.47% higher inTuesday’s trade.