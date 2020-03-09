e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Sensex sinks 1,941.67 points to end at 35,635 amid coronavirus-led global market meltdown

Sensex sinks 1,941.67 points to end at 35,635 amid coronavirus-led global market meltdown

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking over 16 per cent, followed Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, SBI, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto.

business Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A view of BSE building as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai, Monday, March 9, 2020.
A view of BSE building as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai, Monday, March 9, 2020. (PTI)
         

Market benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,941 points on Monday, wiping off investor wealth worth around 7 lakh crore, following global market meltdown triggered by rapidly-spreading coronavirus and free fall in oil prices.

After sinking over 2,467 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 1,941.67 points or 5.17 per cent lower at 35,634.95.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 538 points or 4.90 per cent to close at 10,451.45.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking over 16 per cent, followed Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, TCS, SBI, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries shed over 12 per cent.

Shares of SBI plunged over 6 per cent after it said it will pick up a 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2,450 crore.

Yes Bank, on the other hand, rallied over 31 per cent.

According to traders, domestic stocks faced massive selloff as the global market rout continued to intensify amid concerns over the adverse impact of rapid spread of coronavirus on the world economy.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo sank up to 5 per cent.

European benchmarks also plunged up to 6 per cent their morning sessions.

Volatility was also fuelled by the sharp plunge in crude oil prices after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

After tanking up to 30 per cent earlier in the day, Brent crude oil futures recovered marginally and were 18.33 per cent down at USD 36.97 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 13 paise to 74 per US dollar (intra-day).

tags
top news
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
‘Dissent stifled’: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition parties demand release of 3 former CMs
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
For Coronavirus, states asked to form early rapid action team: Health Minister
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Sensex sinks 1941 pts amid coronavirus- led global marked meltdown
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Allahabad HC orders UP govt to remove hoardings of anti-CAA protesters
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Coronavirus suspect flees from Mangaluru hospital, cops launch manhunt
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
Police arrest PFI member for spreading ‘false propaganda’ during anti-CAA protests
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news