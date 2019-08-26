Sensex surges 700 points, Nifty regains 11,000 mark after govt measures to boost economy

business

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 700 points in opening session on Monday after the government rolled back the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, and unveiled a slew of measures to boost the economy.

The 30-share index, however, pared some gains as investors began booking profits at higher levels. The index was trading 245.71 points, or 0.67 per cent, up at 36,946.87 at 0930 hours.

The broader Nifty too surged over 170 points to briefly reclaim the 11,000 mark, but gave up some gains to trade 67.30 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher 10,896.65 in early trade.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed higher by 228.23 points or 0.63 per cent at 36,701.16, and the Nifty rose 88 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 10,829.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, ITC and Axis Bank, rallying up to 3 per cent.

