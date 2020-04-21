e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex tanks 800 points to 30,800 in opening session, Nifty down 250 points

Sensex tanks 800 points to 30,800 in opening session, Nifty down 250 points

Markets turned choppy a day after US crude oil futures collapsed to below zero for the first time ever amid the deepening economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis.

business Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian equity indices opened in red on Tuesday.
Indian equity indices opened in red on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo)
         

Indian equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with BSE Sensex plunging 813.90 points to trade at 30,834.80 while the broader Nifty tumbled 251.10 points to 9,010.75.

Markets turned choppy a day after US crude oil futures collapsed to below zero for the first time ever amid the deepening economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis. However, the US oil prices rebounded above zero Tuesday and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery changed hands at $1.10 a barrel after closing at -$37.63 in New York, according to news agency AFP.

As on Tuesday morning, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601, while the death toll stood at 590, according to latest figures released by health ministry.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd was the biggest drag on the indexes, falling as much as 3.5%, reported news agency Reuters. The losses were broad-based, with the Nifty Bank Index plunging 4.2%, its most since April 3.

tags
top news
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
LIVE: 80-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kalaburagi, Karnataka toll climbs to 17
LIVE: 80-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kalaburagi, Karnataka toll climbs to 17
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news