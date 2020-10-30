e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,700

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,700

The 30-share BSE index was trading 202.68 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 39,952.53. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 64 points or 0.55 per cent to 11,734.80.

business Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HCL Tech, ONGC, SBI, M&M, TCS and Reliance Industries.
NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HCL Tech, ONGC, SBI, M&M, TCS and Reliance Industries.
         

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and HCL Tech amid positive cues from US equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 202.68 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 39,952.53. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 64 points or 0.55 per cent to 11,734.80.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Nestle India, HCL Tech, ONGC, SBI, M&M, TCS and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Kotak Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 172.61 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 39,749.85, while Nifty fell 58.80 points or 0.50 per cent to 11,670.80.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 420.95 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

“Domestic market is expected to remain volatile during the day. However, favourable data of core sector growth, strong 2Q earnings so far and possibility of additional fiscal stimulus before Diwali will offer support,” said Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

Further, US equities finally rebounded after four consecutive days of declines as investors took a bit of comfort from September quarter GDP print, which recorded a growth of 33.1 per cent, he said, adding that jobless data for latest week fell to seven months low.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58 per cent higher at USD 38.48 per barrel.

tags
top news
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Covid-19 vaccine update: Brazil expects vaccine by June 2021
Covid-19 vaccine update: Brazil expects vaccine by June 2021
Bihar Assembly Elecion 2020: Nitish Kumar, Rajnath Singh to hold rallies in Khagaria, Bhagalpur
Bihar Assembly Elecion 2020: Nitish Kumar, Rajnath Singh to hold rallies in Khagaria, Bhagalpur
India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, lower than Thursday
India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, lower than Thursday
PM Narendra Modi to visit Statue of Unity as part of Gujarat tour
PM Narendra Modi to visit Statue of Unity as part of Gujarat tour
Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; likely to improve from Saturday
Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; likely to improve from Saturday
Fewer international flyers between Oct-Mar than projections of 10-15 mn: CAPA
Fewer international flyers between Oct-Mar than projections of 10-15 mn: CAPA
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In