e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sovereign overseas borrowing idea back on agenda

Sovereign overseas borrowing idea back on agenda

India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is at less than 5%, among the lowest globally, and thus, supporters of the plan argue, it would be easy for the government to service the borrowing.

business Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 04:56 IST
Dhirendra Tripathi
Dhirendra Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is at less than 5%, among the lowest globally, and thus, supporters of the plan argue, it would be easy for the government to service the borrowing.
India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is at less than 5%, among the lowest globally, and thus, supporters of the plan argue, it would be easy for the government to service the borrowing.(File Photo (Representative Image))
         

A proposal for sovereign foreign borrowing that first found mention in the 2019-20 budget is back on the table at the finance ministry, and could figure in the government’s annual accounts statement next year, two people familiar with the development said. A foreign borrowing will secure cheaper overseas money, and ensure that large government borrowing does not drive up domestic interest rates.

“It’s still in the initial stages. The proposal just doesn’t have economic but political aspects too. Hence, it will undergo close scrutiny before a decision to include it again in the budget is taken,” one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

India’s sovereign external debt to GDP is at less than 5%, among the lowest globally, and thus, supporters of the plan argue, it would be easy for the government to service the borrowing. The government’s present liabilities extend to debt that matures in 2055, and several of the long-term borrowings are at high interest rates. A reduction in the cost of this debt would significantly lower the interest burden.

tags
top news
Recovered from Covid? Get flu shot to keep pollution impact at bay: Experts
Recovered from Covid? Get flu shot to keep pollution impact at bay: Experts
Smart makeover on the cards for House canteen from Nov 15
Smart makeover on the cards for House canteen from Nov 15
Hit by pandemic, India’s circuses forced to walk financial tightrope
Hit by pandemic, India’s circuses forced to walk financial tightrope
Scholars unite in fight with FB over tool to check ads
Scholars unite in fight with FB over tool to check ads
Cops convicted for 1997 CP encounter released
Cops convicted for 1997 CP encounter released
Delhiwale: In pandemic, a new beginning
Delhiwale: In pandemic, a new beginning
Anger over unemployment, migrant crisis could sway Nitish’s vote bank
Anger over unemployment, migrant crisis could sway Nitish’s vote bank
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
‘More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...’: LJP chief’s Sita temple pitch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In