Spectrum sale on March 1

Spectrum sale on March 1

DoT on Wednesday invited eligible bidders to participate in the auction of spectrum blocks in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands.

business Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:25 IST
Ishita Guha
Ishita Guha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DoT will pre-qualify applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.
DoT will pre-qualify applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.
         

The government will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on March 1, aiming to raise at least ₹3.92 lakh crore this fiscal year that saw its revenues crumble.

DoT on Wednesday invited eligible bidders to participate in the auction of spectrum blocks in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands. DoT will pre-qualify applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.

“The government reserves the right to summarily disqualify any pre-qualified bidder at any stage of the auction or after the auction is completed on the grounds of non-compliance with eligibility conditions, misrepresentation, non-compliance with the relevant auction rules, or any matter that may, in the opinion of the government, be contrary to general public interest,” says a DoT notice. Offers can be submitted until February 5.

