From bulky furniture to dark colours: Living room mistakes that can make your space look smaller
Avoid these common decor mistakes that can make your living space feel cramped and less spacious.
Have you ever walked into your living room and felt like something was off, even though there's plenty of space? It's a common design dilemma. The issue, however, isn't in the area but in the design. It turns out that the choice of colours, the furniture and even the way you decorate your living room can be responsible for whether it feels spacious or, on the contrary, cramped and cluttered. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taruna Singhi, director at Address Home, shared design mistakes to avoid while planning your living room.
Also read | Decorating your first home? Interior designers share 10 common mistakes to avoid for a stylish and functional space
Let a monotone palette do the talking
One of the biggest styling mistakes is introducing too many unrelated colours into one space. Contrasting walls, vibrant upholstery and an assortment of colourful accessories can break the room into smaller visual zones, making it appear busier than it really is.
According to Taruna Singhi, a layered monotone look, inspired by contemporary collections like Briza, offers a far more sophisticated and spacious alternative. Soft ivories, warm beiges, muted greens, gentle blues and elegant greys create seamless visual continuity, allowing the eye to move freely across the room.
Choose statement pieces, not oversized ones
Taruna Singhi highlighted that stylish wall mirrors are among the most effective elements for making a room feel brighter, larger and more open. By reflecting light and creating a sense of depth, they visually expand the space while adding elegance to the décor.
“Decorative accents should then be introduced with restraint. Sculptural objects, glass pieces, metallic finishes and thoughtfully placed accessories can create character without making the room feel crowded,” said Taruna Singhi. The key is to choose fewer, more impactful pieces that allow the space to breathe.
Edit your styling and layer your lighting
Even beautifully designed furniture can lose its impact when every surface is filled with accessories. When a coffee table is cluttered with books, candles, and decor pieces, it becomes a visual mess. Instead, minimalism is key to style and elegance.
A single sculptural platter or a beautifully crafted tray with two or three carefully selected decorative pieces can form a perfect centrepiece. It’s important to leave an adequate amount of empty space, which will allow every item to be seen while creating a more tranquil atmosphere in the room.
“The most inviting living rooms aren't necessarily minimalist; they're carefully curated. Cohesive tones, tactile layering, compact statement furniture and intentional styling create interiors that feel elegant, expressive and effortlessly spacious. Sometimes, making a room look bigger isn't about adding more; it's about choosing every detail with purpose,” said Taruna Singhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More