From bulky furniture to dark colours: Living room mistakes that can make your space look smaller

One of the biggest styling mistakes is introducing too many unrelated colours into one space. Contrasting walls, vibrant upholstery and an assortment of colourful accessories can break the room into smaller visual zones, making it appear busier than it really is.

Have you ever walked into your living room and felt like something was off, even though there's plenty of space? It's a common design dilemma. The issue, however, isn't in the area but in the design. It turns out that the choice of colours, the furniture and even the way you decorate your living room can be responsible for whether it feels spacious or, on the contrary, cramped and cluttered. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taruna Singhi, director at Address Home, shared design mistakes to avoid while planning your living room.

According to Taruna Singhi, a layered monotone look, inspired by contemporary collections like Briza, offers a far more sophisticated and spacious alternative. Soft ivories, warm beiges, muted greens, gentle blues and elegant greys create seamless visual continuity, allowing the eye to move freely across the room.

Choose statement pieces, not oversized ones Taruna Singhi highlighted that stylish wall mirrors are among the most effective elements for making a room feel brighter, larger and more open. By reflecting light and creating a sense of depth, they visually expand the space while adding elegance to the décor.

“Decorative accents should then be introduced with restraint. Sculptural objects, glass pieces, metallic finishes and thoughtfully placed accessories can create character without making the room feel crowded,” said Taruna Singhi. The key is to choose fewer, more impactful pieces that allow the space to breathe.