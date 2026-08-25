Ganesh idol collapse kills 2 in Mumbai, Lalbaughcha Ganeshotvas mandal announces aid of ₹11 lakh, ₹5 lakh

The mandal has announced ₹11 lakh in relief for the Bhuleshwar Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal and ₹5 lakh each for the families of Sanket Nevshe, secretary of the Bhuleshwar Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, and Brijesh Joshi, who were killed in the incident, according to news agency ANI.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has stepped in to support the Bhuleshwar Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal and the families of the two people killed after a 22-foot Ganesh idol collapsed during its arrival procession in Mumbai on August 22.

Two people were killed and five others injured when the idol of Bhuleshwaracha Raja collapsed during its arrival ceremony on Saturday night. A preliminary police investigation suggested that the welding support at the back of the idol broke, causing it to collapse.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Balaram Merchant Road near Kabutarkhana at Jay Ambe Chowk in Bhuleshwar, south Mumbai. Devotees were travelling from Byculla to Bhuleshwar as part of the idol's arrival procession when it fell, police said.

Also Read | 22-foot Bhuleshwar Ganpati idol collapse kills 2, injures 5 during arrival procession in Mumbai Who were the deceased? The deceased were identified as Sanket Nevshe, 33, and Brijesh Hemant Joshi, 30, officials said. Nevshe was the president of the Bhuleshwarcha Raja Ganesh Mandal.

The five injured persons were identified as Vaibhav Ghenand, 38, Pawan Chaurasiya, 25, Lavanya Ganer, 5, Divya Ganer, 7, and Kunal Kashid, 26. They were undergoing treatment and were reported to be in stable condition, according to civic officials.

Following the incident, fire brigade personnel, police, ambulance services and civic ward staff were mobilised at the spot. Several injured people were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals, where two later succumbed to their injuries.

Also Read | Clashes break out after eggs hurled at Ganesh idol procession in Maharashtra; police deployed

What happened? The idol was severely damaged and broke into pieces after the collapse. Police and civic officials later immersed the remains in the sea off Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are conducting a further investigation. Officials said they were awaiting medical reports to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.

Ganeshotsav, a 10-day festival beginning September 14 this year, is among the most widely celebrated festivals in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. During the festival, large Ganesh idols are installed at public pandals and homes, while elaborate arrival and immersion processions draw large crowds of devotees.