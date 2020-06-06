e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sun begins next stage of potential Covid-19 drug trial

Sun begins next stage of potential Covid-19 drug trial

AQCH’s human safety study was completed and the drug was found to be safe at the recommended dose for a phase 2 study, Sun Phrama said.

business Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:41 IST
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clinical trial will be conducted on 210 subjects across 12 centres in India for a duration of 10 days, the results of which are expected in October.
The clinical trial will be conducted on 210 subjects across 12 centres in India for a duration of 10 days, the results of which are expected in October.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
         

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday said it has started phase 2 clinical trials of AQCH, a phytopharmaceutical, as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

The plant-derived drug was initially developed for dengue, but considering its broad antiviral effect in in-vitro studies, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), in April, allowed Sun Pharma to run trials for covid-19. AQCH is the first phytopharmaceutical approved for clinical trials by the DCGI.

The clinical trial will be conducted on 210 subjects across 12 centres in India for a duration of 10 days, the results of which are expected in October.

AQCH’s human safety study was completed and the drug was found to be safe at the recommended dose for a phase 2 study, Sun Phrama said.

tags
top news
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Real time data on beds soon, says govt after complaints
Real time data on beds soon, says govt after complaints
Cyclones over Arabian Sea on the rise due to global warming: Hiroyuki Murakami
Cyclones over Arabian Sea on the rise due to global warming: Hiroyuki Murakami
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In