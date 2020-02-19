e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Sunil Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla meet Finance minister

Sunil Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla meet Finance minister

Bharti Airtel, following the Supreme Court’s adverse verdict on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) case, has paid Rs 100 billion on an ad-hoc basis.

business Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers in front of advertisement billboards belonging to telecom companies.
A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone as he waits for customers in front of advertisement billboards belonging to telecom companies.(REUTERS)
         

Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea chief Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to apprise her the current stressed state of affairs in the telecom sector due to huge AGR payment.

“We are responding to the Supreme Court judgment on AGR dues. Have made our payments, working to calculate the remaining AGR liability. Telecom industry has seen a lot of stress for the past three years,” Mittal said.

Earlier in the day, Mittal met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash. Birla had met Prakash on Tuesday.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News