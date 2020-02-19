Sunil Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla meet Finance minister

business

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:06 IST

Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal and Vodafone Idea chief Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to apprise her the current stressed state of affairs in the telecom sector due to huge AGR payment.

“We are responding to the Supreme Court judgment on AGR dues. Have made our payments, working to calculate the remaining AGR liability. Telecom industry has seen a lot of stress for the past three years,” Mittal said.

Earlier in the day, Mittal met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash. Birla had met Prakash on Tuesday.