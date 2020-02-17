e-paper
Tata Group, Vodafone Idea make part payment towards statutory dues: Sources

The Telecom Department received part payments from Voda Idea and Tata Group towards the statutory dues.

business Updated: Feb 17, 2020 18:03 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore(PTI)
         

Vodafone Idea and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday.

The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group has paid over Rs 2,190 crore.

With the government coming down heavily on telcos after the Supreme Court’s rap, Bharti Airtel on Monday made payment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards statutory dues.

The company said it will make payment on balance amount after self-assessment exercise.

“The...amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor,” the Sunil Mittal led company said in a letter to the DoT earlier today.

