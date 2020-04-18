e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / TDS on salary and new income tax slabs: Here’s all you need to know

TDS on salary and new income tax slabs: Here’s all you need to know

Employers can seek a declaration from employees and deduct tax at source (TDS) according to the old tax regime or the new concessional tax rates, as opted by the employee, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

business Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The old tax slabs will also continue and people will have a choice to opt either of them.
The old tax slabs will also continue and people will have a choice to opt either of them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The income tax department has issued a clarification for those who want to opt for the new tax slabs as announced in Budget 2020 and which came into effect from April 1 this year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said in the circular that employers can seek a declaration from employees and deduct tax at source (TDS) according to the old tax regime or the new concessional tax rates, as opted by the employee.

Section 192 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, says that every employer has to mandatorily deduct tax while paying salary to the employee. The tax rate should be in line with the applicable income-tax slab.

However, with the dual income-tax slabs and rates available to the employees for the financial year 2021, there was confusion on how tax should be deducted on salary.

The old tax slabs will also continue and people will have a choice to opt either of them.

Whether an employee chooses the new tax regime or the old one depends on a case-to-case basis and they will have to give up on a lot of deductions that could help reduce taxable income.

Under the new tax rates, there is zero tax for income up to Rs 2.5 lakh; 5% for income between Rs 2.5 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh; 10% for income between Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 7.5 lakh; 15% for income between Rs 7.5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh; 20% for income between Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 12.5 lakh; 25% for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh; 30% for income above Rs 15 lakh.

Here are the clarifications by the income tax department:

* Employees, who do not income from business or profession, will have to inform their employers about their intention to opt for the new tax regime for deduction of tax at source or TDS from their salaries

* They will continue to be taxed under the older slabs present in the IT act, if they do not exercise the option

* It will be applicable for the year and can’t be modified once employees inform the employer about their intention to opt for the new concessional tax rates for TDS

* According to the IT department, an employee can change the option of tax structure at the time of filing income tax return and the amount of TDS payment will be adjusted accordingly

* “The deductor shall compute his total income and make TDS thereon in accordance with the provision of Section 115 BAC of the (Income Tax) Act. If such intimation is not made by the employee, the employer shall make TDS without considering the provision of Section 115 BAC of the Act,” the department said.

tags
top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Mapping Covid-19: Most of India’s economic hotspots under grip of coronavirus
Mapping Covid-19: Most of India’s economic hotspots under grip of coronavirus
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations
On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news