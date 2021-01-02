Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target

business

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:45 IST

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the world’s largest economies.

The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, which was above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Annual deliveries fell slightly shy of CEO Elon Musk’s target of half a million.