e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tesla’s Elon Musk nears $2.4 billion haul as stock keeps soaring

Tesla’s Elon Musk nears $2.4 billion haul as stock keeps soaring

The rally has left Wall Street analysts struggling to make sense of Tesla’s valuation, which topped $300 billion on Monday. Some have focused on the company’s work to improve batteries or the prospect that it may soon start selling cars in India.

business Updated: Jul 14, 2020 05:51 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tesla is scheduled to release second-quarter results July 22.
Tesla is scheduled to release second-quarter results July 22.(Reuters File Photo )
         

It was sold as an all-or-nothing moonshot into space, the boldest pay package in corporate history.

Now, with Tesla Inc.’s stock on a seemingly unstoppable rise, Elon Musk is poised to collect the second tranche of his pay award, worth $2.4 billion.

Barring a sudden drop in the electric-car maker’s shares, the final performance threshold tied to market value should be met in a matter of days. That would unlock 1.69 million stock options, yielding Musk the 10-figure sum if he were to exercise and immediately sell the shares.

The remarkable payout follows an equally remarkable ride for Tesla, whose shares have more than quadrupled this year and ballooned Musk’s net worth to $70.5 billion, making him the seventh-richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The automaker is currently worth more than Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Hyundai Motor Co. combined.

The rally has left Wall Street analysts struggling to make sense of the firm’s valuation, which topped $300 billion on Monday. Some have focused on the company’s work to improve batteries or the prospect that it may soon start selling cars in India.

Tesla is scheduled to release second-quarter results July 22. If it reports a profit, it would be the fourth consecutive such quarter -- a milestone needed to be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

Ambitious Targets

Musk, 49, has never accepted a salary, with his pay instead consisting of option awards that he can collect only if the California-based company meets ambitious targets.

The most recent iteration, unveiled in early 2018, was the largest-ever corporate pay deal struck between a company’s board and its chief executive officer. It includes 20.3 million options, split into 12 tranches, that could yield Musk more than $50 billion if all goals are met, according to Tesla’s estimates.

Getting all of it, however, is far from certain. Each tranche is tied to specific targets for revenue, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as well as Tesla’s average trailing market capitalization over 30 days and six months. The first market-value threshold was set at $100 billion, with the others following in $50 billion increments.

Tesla reached its first milestones for sales and Ebitda -- $20 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively -- last year. And its 30-day market value average has been well above the $150 billion threshold for some time. Once the six-month average exceeds that level, Musk will claim the 1.69 million options and can exercise them at will.

Musk said on Twitter last week that he could cash in on some of his stock eventually to further the mission of his other most high-profile company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Inflation rises, food prices ease: Data
Inflation rises, food prices ease: Data
Complainant against Vikas Dubey goes missing
Complainant against Vikas Dubey goes missing
Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In