Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO allotment begins: Here’s how to check your status

business

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:59 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank saw a whopping subscription of 165.6 times. Not just this, the issue of the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of micro-finance lender Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, witnessed the highest subscription among all IPOs since January 2018 as it has received bids for around Rs 76,000 crore of shares against Rs 750 crore IPO size.

If you have invested in the IPO and have been keenly waiting to know if you have made the cut and got the shares, then the time has finally arrived.

As per reports, the allotment of shares for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO has already been initiated and the process is likely to be concluded shortly.

Since Karvy Fintech Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the IPO, subscribers can visit its website and check the status of their allotment with the help of application ID, DPID/Client ID or with the help of PAN card number. So make sure you keep either or all of them within your reach when you check the status of your allotment of the issue.

All you need to do is to ensure that you are duly filling up all the details correctly in the respective fields and you would get to know whether you have been allotted any shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

It is to be noted that since the over subscription was massive for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO, allotment of the shares would happen by lucky draw, in tandem with pre-determined rules of the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

None of the retail investors will be allotted more than a single lot regardless of the number of lot they have bid for. To ensure transparency, the lucky draw is a completely automated and computerized process is being followed.

The Ujjivan Small Finance Bank stock is likely to list on December 12 on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The issue was open from December 2 to December 4 and was priced in the range of Rs 36-37 per share, while the lot size was fixed at 400 shares.