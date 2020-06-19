e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UK government debt most in 57 years

UK government debt most in 57 years

The increase reflect the cost of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s unprecedented interventions to help prop up the economy, and the deficit is likely to swell further this year.

business Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:44 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Borrowing stood at 55.2 billion pounds ($69 billion) last month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
Borrowing stood at 55.2 billion pounds ($69 billion) last month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.(Reuters)
         

Britain’s budget deficit swelled further in May, taking debt as a percentage of GDP above 100% for the first time since the financial year ending 1963.

Borrowing stood at 55.2 billion pounds ($69 billion) last month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. It brings the total since the start of the fiscal year in April to 103.7 billion pounds, the biggest two-month total on record.

The increase reflect the cost of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s unprecedented interventions to help prop up the economy, and the deficit is likely to swell further this year. The government is currently paying the wages for almost 12 million jobs and more stimulus including tax breaks and infrastructure projects potentially in the pipeline.

May’s number was the highest single month for borrowing on record, after April’s record figures was revised down to 48.5 billion.

Both numbers are still well above any figure before the virus hit, with monthly borrowing never exceeding 22 billion pounds even in the depths of the financial crisis.

Net debt including Bank of England programs jumped to 100.9% of GDP.

tags
top news
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats underway: All you need to know
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats underway: All you need to know
Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons
Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In