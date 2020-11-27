e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UK shares poised for weekly loss on Covid-19 vaccine doubts, Brexit concerns

UK shares poised for weekly loss on Covid-19 vaccine doubts, Brexit concerns

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.3%, with travel and leisure, aero and energy stocks among the biggest decliners.

business Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:22 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
On the Brexit front, sources told Reuters that EU assessments of whether to grant market access for UK banks would not be completed in time for January, as the estranged allies make a final push for a free trade deal.
On the Brexit front, sources told Reuters that EU assessments of whether to grant market access for UK banks would not be completed in time for January, as the estranged allies make a final push for a free trade deal.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
         

London stocks slipped on Friday and looked set to post their first weekly loss for the month, as doubts over the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and concerns over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.3%, with travel and leisure, aero and energy stocks among the biggest decliners.

A Bloomberg report said AstraZeneca Plc was likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, amid questions over the results of its late-stage study. Shares of the drugmaker were down 0.7%.

On the Brexit front, sources told Reuters that EU assessments of whether to grant market access for UK banks would not be completed in time for January, as the estranged allies make a final push for a free trade deal.

tags
top news
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In