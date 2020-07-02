e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UPI payments hit all-time high of 1.34 billion transactions in June

UPI payments hit all-time high of 1.34 billion transactions in June

UPI payments had fell to 999.57 million in terms of volume with transactions worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in April, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown that halted almost all services, except essentials.

business Updated: Jul 02, 2020 11:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country.
NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country.(NPCI)
         

Payments on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in June hit an all-time high of 1.34 billion in terms of volume with transactions worth nearly Rs 2.62 lakh crore, as per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

On a month-on-month basis it registered a 8.94 per cent growth from 1.23 billion in May.

UPI payments had fell to 999.57 million in terms of volume with transactions worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in April, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown that halted almost all services, except essentials.

Online payments slowly gathered pace from May, with staggered opening of the economy. In May, the number of UPI transactions stood at 1.23 billion valued at Rs 2.18 lakh crore, showed the NPCI data.

In June, the volume in terms of transactions touched the highest level so far, as per the data available, with the first set of data dating back to April 2016 -- with nil transaction.

The number of transactions through all the available means on NPCI platform, were in upwards of 1 billion since October 2019 before dipping to 999.57 million in April this year. However, it soon regained the 1 billion plus transaction volume in May.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country.

It facilitates payments through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay Card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), UPI, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.

tags
top news
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
White House blames China’s ‘pattern of aggression’ for Ladakh face-off
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours
Joe Biden says ‘will lift freeze on H1-B visas on winning 2020 US elections’
Joe Biden says ‘will lift freeze on H1-B visas on winning 2020 US elections’
TN custodial deaths: 4 more cops held, people burst crackers to celebrate
TN custodial deaths: 4 more cops held, people burst crackers to celebrate
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In