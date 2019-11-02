e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

US Treasury Secretary holds talks with RBI Guv over economy, regulatory developments

The two discussed “global and domestic macro-economic scenario in both countries and regulatory developments”, according to an official statement from the central bank.

business Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the financial capital on Saturday.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the financial capital on Saturday.(ANI/Twitter)
         

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the financial capital on Saturday.

The two discussed “global and domestic macro-economic scenario in both countries and regulatory developments”, according to an official statement from the central bank.

Mnuchin, who is reportedly on a tour to build support against Iran over the country’s nuclear programme, was accompanied by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J Ranz, it said.

The visiting dignitaries met Das and other senior central bank officials, the RBI statement said.

It can be noted that India has had difficulties paying Iran for oil imports during previous rounds of sanctions led by the US, and the RBI had played an important role for solutions in the same.

Mnuchin is also reported to be scheduled to meeting business leaders in the city on Saturday. Details of the same could not be ascertained immediately.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 16:44 IST

tags
top news
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Sena softens stand on govt formation, says will adhere to coalition dharma
Sena softens stand on govt formation, says will adhere to coalition dharma
After ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston, it’s ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok
After ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston, it’s ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok
Working on Vikram Lander’s second landing on Moon’s south pole: ISRO chief
Working on Vikram Lander’s second landing on Moon’s south pole: ISRO chief
Fugitive asks cops to add costume to his pic, they oblige. Then he does this
Fugitive asks cops to add costume to his pic, they oblige. Then he does this
India’s predicted XI for Delhi T20I: Youngsters set to take centre stage
India’s predicted XI for Delhi T20I: Youngsters set to take centre stage
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News