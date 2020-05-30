e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / USD 10 billion bailout for Germany’s Lufthansa passes hurdle

USD 10 billion bailout for Germany’s Lufthansa passes hurdle

The government announced the aid package on Monday to help Lufthansa, which, like most airlines, has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

business Updated: May 30, 2020 15:33 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Berlin
Lufthansa said in a statement it had agreed to the compromise worked out between Germany and the EU in which the airline will have to give up several prized landing slots at Munich and Frankfurt airports.
Lufthansa said in a statement it had agreed to the compromise worked out between Germany and the EU in which the airline will have to give up several prized landing slots at Munich and Frankfurt airports.(File photo for representation)
         

German flagship airline Lufthansa agreed Saturday to a compromise worked out between the government and the European Union, overcoming a major hurdle toward final approval of a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) bailout from Berlin.

Lufthansa said in a statement it had agreed to the compromise worked out between Germany and the EU in which the airline will have to give up several prized landing slots at Munich and Frankfurt airports. The dpa news agency reported the German government had also agreed to the compromise.

The government announced the aid package on Monday to help Lufthansa, which, like most airlines, has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU imposed conditions, however, saying that bailouts must include measures that would maintain a level playing field for other companies.

Specifics on the EU’s demands weren’t announced, but Lufthansa said the scope of commitments it agreed to had been reduced compared to initial plans, dpa reported.

Under the agreement, the airline must remove up to four aircraft from the two airports, equivalent to three daily take-off and three landing rights per aircraft, to allow competitors to take the slots, the airline said.

The slots will be re-allocated through a bid process. Discount airlines Ryanair and easyJet are both thought to be interested.

Lufthansa’s supervisory board now needs to approve the full rescue package, including the conditions, and the German government needs to finalize its plans with the European Commission.

tags
top news
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China
Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In