Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law questioned by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar, in connection with its preliminary enquiry (PE) into the charges of potential criminality in sanctioning a Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon group.

“Investigators wanted some clarifications from Kochhar, therefore he was asked to come to Mumbai office of the CBI on Thursday. His examination started in the evening,” said a CBI official familiar with the matter.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal confirmed Kochhar’s examination.

ICICI Bank had sanctioned loan to Videocon Group as a part of a consortium of banks in 2012.

When contacted ICICI Bank officials did not comment.

Venugopal Dhoot, promoter of Videocon Group, Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar and unidentified others have been named as suspects in the PE. Chanda Kochhar has not been named as a suspect in the PE that was registered around two months back.

Before calling Rajiv Kochhar, the CBI had examined few ICICI Bank officials in the case.

“In all likelihood, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot will also be examined in the case soon,” added the official quoted above.

A PE is held to determine if there is enough evidence of wrongdoing for a formal probe. A PE can be converted into a regular case or a first information report (FIR) when sufficient material becomes available to show prima facie that a cognizable offence has been committed.

The CBI has registered the PE on the basis of ‘source information’ that in 2008, Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar and few others allegedly set up a company by the name of NuPower Renewables Private Ld. Two years later, a company allegedly connected with Dhoot have a loan of Rs 64 crore to Nupower. Later the company allegedly connected with Dhoot ended up being owned by a trust where Deepak Kochhar was managing trustee. The transfer of holding allegedly happened after Videocon Group was sanctioned the loan by ICICI Bank.