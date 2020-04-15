e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Wholesale Price Index inflation falls to 1% in March, from 2.26 % in February

Wholesale Price Index inflation falls to 1% in March, from 2.26 % in February

Inflation in vegetables fell sharply to 11.90 per cent in March from a high of 29.97 per cent in the previous month. However, inflation in onion continued to rule high at 112.31 per cent during March.

business Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Food inflation in March fell to 4.91 per cent from 7.79 per cent in the previous month
Food inflation in March fell to 4.91 per cent from 7.79 per cent in the previous month(AFP File Photo )
         

The inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) eased to 1 per cent in March from 2.26 per cent in February on sharp fall in food prices in the country.

Food inflation in March fell to 4.91 per cent from 7.79 per cent in the previous month, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Wednesday showed.

The nationwide lockdown which started on March 25 would have had some impact on the data collection for the month.

Inflation in vegetables fell sharply to 11.90 per cent in March from a high of 29.97 per cent in the previous month.

However, inflation in onion continued to rule high at 112.31 per cent during March.

Fuel and power basket witnessed deflation of 1.76 per cent, while manufactured products witnessed inflation of 0.34 per cent.The government said, due to outbreak of coronavirus and national lockdown, the provisional figures of WPI for latest month are computed with low response rate. “The figures are likely to be revised in a significant manner during release of final month,” it added.

tags
top news
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India likely to have a normal monsoon this year, predicts IMD
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
Covid-19| Gujarat CM to self-isolate for a week after MLA he met tests positive
Covid-19| Gujarat CM to self-isolate for a week after MLA he met tests positive
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3
Covid-19 lockdown: 13 activities that will remain suspended till May 3
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news