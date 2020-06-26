e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Why import even Ganesha idols from China’: Nirmala Sitharaman in push for self-reliance

‘Why import even Ganesha idols from China’: Nirmala Sitharaman in push for self-reliance

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wondered if importing household products used everyday like a soap-box, plastic items or incense sticks used for pooja purposes would support self-reliance especially when such products were made locally by Indian firms and MSME(s).

business Updated: Jun 26, 2020 10:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chennai
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, 2020 in New Delhi.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, 2020 in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
         

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday there was nothing wrong in imports to spur growth but wondered why even Ganesha idols should be bought from China.

Importing raw materials that were not available in the country and needed for our industries was not wrong, she said addressing the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit workers via a virtual link.

“There is nothing wrong in imports that would spur production and create job opportunities and it can be done definitely,” she said while speaking on the Centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative.

However, imports that could not bring benefits like employment opportunities and support growth would not help self-reliance and the Indian economy, she said.

Also read: Centre weighs tariffs to curb China imports

Ganesha idols made of clay have been traditionally bought from the local potters during Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year, she said.

“But today, why even Ganesha idols are imported from China..why such a situation...can’t we make a Ganesha idol from clay, is it the situation?” she asked.

She wondered if importing household products used everyday like a soap-box, plastic items or incense sticks used for pooja purposes would support self-reliance especially when such products were made locally by Indian firms and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Such a situation of importing things that are locally made and available should change and self-reliance is the basic idea behind the Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan, she said.

Also read: How India can keep China in check | Opinion

Self-reliance was practised in India for long, but it faded subsequently and now the Abhiyan initiative stood for local manufacturing, she said.

“Self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan) does not mean that imports should not be done at all.

For industrial growth and creation of job opportunities here you may please do whatever imports that are needed. “ In her speech in Tamil, she referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Modi Ayya (sir),” and listed out the “achievements” of the government in the past one year after her party returned to power at the Centre.

She praised the valour of Havildar K Palani from Tamil Nadu who was among the 20 soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh on June 15.

tags
top news
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally beyond 4.9 lakh
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
1.25 cr jobs, 125 days: PM to launch Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan today
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
UP firms making bullet proof jackets ditch China, say ‘no trust’: Report
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
‘Take whatever action you want to’: Priyanka Gandhi dares UP govt over Covid-19 tweets
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Vietnam PM warns of economic calamity due to Covid-19 pandemic
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
How Delhi cases compare To Mumbai, Chennai; trains’ suspension extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In