e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Business News / Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17% to Rs 2,456 crore

Wipro Q3 net profit dips 2.17% to Rs 2,456 crore

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said it expects revenues from that business to be in the range of USD 2,095 million to USD 2,137 million in the March quarter - a sequential growth of flat to 2 per cent.

business Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,510.4 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.
The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,510.4 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.(Bloomberg file photo)
         

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday posted 2.17 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,455.9 crore for December 2019 quarter.

The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,510.4 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 2.7 per cent to Rs 15,470.5 crore during the period under review from Rs 15,059.5 crore in the same quarter last year (as per Ind-AS).

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said it expects revenues from that business to be in the range of USD 2,095 million to USD 2,137 million in the March quarter - a sequential growth of flat to 2 per cent.

IT services segment revenue was at USD 2,094.8 million in December quarter, a sequential growth of 2.2 per cent. This is in line with its outlook of USD 2,065 million to USD 2,106 million guided earlier.

“We have delivered a good quarter with secular growth across all business units, geographies and practices. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, converting our funnel and winning large deals,” Wipro CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala said.

Wipro declared an interim dividend of Re 1 (USD 0.014) per equity share/ADS.

tags
top news
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News