e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / World Bank to give $750 million to support 15 crore viable MSMEs impacted by Covid-19

World Bank to give $750 million to support 15 crore viable MSMEs impacted by Covid-19

The World Bank funding would support the government’s initiative to protect the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector by unlocking liquidity, strengthening non-banking financial companies and small finance banks and enable inclusive access to financing.

business Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Earlier, World Bank had approved a funding of $1 billion each for social and health sector for support during the pandemic.
Earlier, World Bank had approved a funding of $1 billion each for social and health sector for support during the pandemic. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The World Bank on Wednesday said it will give a $750 million-budget support to 15 crore MSMEs to increase liquidity access for viable small businesses impacted by Covid-19.

During the 2020 fiscal (July 2019-June 2020), World Bank has extended $5.13 billion loans to India-- which is the highest in a decade. This includes $2.75 billion given in three months in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Bank Country Director in India Junaid Ahmad said this funding is under the multilateral lender’s Development Policy Law, which is a direct budget support. The funding would support the government’s initiative to protect the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector by unlocking liquidity, strengthening non-banking financial companies and small finance banks and enable inclusive access to financing.

Ahmad said in the next stage of the World Bank’s assistance programme for MSMEs, the multilateral lender would engage with the MSME Ministry and the states to ensure capacity development at cluster level. “World Bank’s board of executive directors has approved a $750 million MSME Emergency Response program to support increased flow of finance into the hands of MSMEs, severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis,” World Bank said in a statement.

Earlier, the lender had approved a funding of $1 billion each for social and health sector for support during the pandemic.

tags
top news
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 17 injured in boiler explosion at NLC thermal plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM
‘Covid-19 is unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
Sopore encounter: Police save 3-year-old from getting hit by bullets
At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with a dinner
At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with a dinner
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement
‘No difference of opinion with AYUSH Ministry’: Patanjali issues statement
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
Watch: Drones spray pesticides to ward off swarm of locusts in Rajasthan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In