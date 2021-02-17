15 states complete ease of doing business reforms

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are among the states that have completed the reform process of "Ease of Doing Business" and the number of states successfully completing the reforms has increased to 15.

On receipt of the recommendation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these three states to raise additional financial resources of ₹9,905 crore through Open Market Borrowings.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana had also reported completion of this reform, which was confirmed by DPIIT.

On completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business, these 15 states have been granted additional borrowing permission of ₹38,088 crore.

The ease of doing business is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the EDB will enable faster future growth of the state economy.

Therefore, the Centre government had in May 2020, decided to link grant of additional borrowing permissions to states who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business.

The reforms included--completion of first assessment of 'District Level Business Reform Action Plan,' elimination of the requirements of renewal of registration certificates/approvals/licences obtained by businesses under various Acts, implementation of computerised central random inspection system under the Acts wherein allocation of inspectors is done centrally, the same inspector is not assigned to the same unit in subsequent years, prior inspection notice is provided to the business owner, and inspection report is uploaded within 48 hours of the inspection.

In view of the resource requirement to meet the challenges posed by the Cov-19 pandemic, the Centre had on May 17, last year enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 per cent of their GSDP.

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states. The four citizen-centric areas for reforms identified were including --Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of doing business reform, Urban Local body/ utility reforms and Power Sector reforms.

Till now, 18 States have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform linked borrowing permissions. Out of these, 13 states have implemented the one nation one ration card system, 15 states have done ease of doing business reforms, 6 states have done local body reforms and 2 states have undertaken power sector reforms.

Total reform linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs. 86,417 crore the statement said.