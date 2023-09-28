News / Business / 28 per cent GST rate on online gaming from October 1

28 per cent GST rate on online gaming from October 1

ByHT News Desk
Sep 28, 2023 04:59 PM IST

The announcement comes nearly two months after the Lok Sabha had passed amendments to two GST laws on online gaming with a voice vote.

India is set to implement a 28 per cent Goods and Service Tax on online gaming from October 1. The announcement was made by Central Bord of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairperson Sanjay Agarwal on Thursday.

“We are ready to implement a 28 per cent GST rate on online gaming from October 1 with the consent of all the states. The law for GST rate on online gaming will have to be passed by the assembly of states. Show cause notices to some online gaming companies are legal process", ANI quoted Agarwal as saying.

The announcement comes nearly two months after the Lok Sabha had passed amendments to two GST laws with a voice vote. The amendments are related to the insertion of provision in the third schedule of CGST Act, 2017 to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in the casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

On the other hand, amendment in the IGST Act relates to inserting a provision to impose GST liability on online money gaming provided by offshore entities. Such entities would be required to get GST registration in India.

“...The council recommended that valuation of supply on online gaming & actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by/or on behalf of the player, excluding the amount entered into the games, bets out of winnings of previous games & not on the total value of each bet placed", Sitharaman had announced in the briefing held after the meeting on August 2.

The review of the GST on online gaming and casinos is likely to be taken in the next fiscal.

The review of the GST on online gaming and casinos is likely to be taken in the next fiscal. (REUTERS)
The review of the GST on online gaming and casinos is likely to be taken in the next fiscal. (REUTERS)

The Centre has said that these amendments will provide much-needed clarity regarding the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing, and online gaming.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out