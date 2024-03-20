40% of campus hires in 2023 were women, highest participation in this region. Which sector hired most?

One out of every three candidates participating in campus hiring in 2023 was a female, a report by HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment automation firm noted. In its report titled “State of female participation in campus hiring in India”, the firm said that women's participation in campus hiring exams stands at 34%. The highest proportion of women being recruited by organisations in India is among freshers and in 2023, 40% of the fresh talent hired from college campuses were women. This is a 5% rise from the previous year, when the figure stood at 35%, as per the report. The highest proportion of women being recruited by organisations in India is among freshers (Representational)

South India had the highest share of female participation at 39% while East India recorded lowest participation at 24% for campus hiring, as per the report. South India, West India stands at 34%, Central India at 28%, and North India at 27%, it said.

The majority of women's participation in campus hiring exams in the fiscal year 2023 was for sectors such as IT, BFSI, and R&D. The participation rates were: GICs/GCCs (BFSI) - 32 per cent, GICs/GCCs (Tech) - 32 per cent, GICs/GCC (Telecom/Manufacturing) - 27 per cent, IT services - 40 per cent, BFSI - 32 per cent, Domestic Enterprises (Retail/Engineering) - 19 per cent, and GICs (Others) - 41 per cent.

S Pasupathi, Chief Operating Officer of HirePro, said, “Observing positive trends in women's employment and their growing representation, particularly at the fresher/junior level, is inspiring. The data derived from our campus hiring survey serves as a tangible testament to India's progress toward achieving gender equality in the workforce. While these strides are noteworthy, we must continue to create more opportunities and foster a supportive environment for women to flourish in the professional realm. A substantial increase in campus hiring is poised to make a lasting impact on workforce representation in the foreseeable future."